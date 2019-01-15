After a gruelling qualifying schedule South Africa’s Lloyd Harris had no answers in the first round of the Australian Open‚ crashing out to Russian Daniil Medvedev in straight sets on Tuesday.

The 15th-seeded Medvedev thrashed the 21-year-old Capetonian 6-1 6-2 6-1 in just one hour 47 minutes.

It leaves No 5 seed Kevin Anderson as the only South African left in the singles draw.

Raven Klaasen though‚ along with American partner Michael Venus‚ are the No 6 seeds in the men’s doubles‚ which starts on Wednesday.

Harris‚ the world No 119 gave a nervy performance in only his second appearance at a Grand Slam‚ producing 39 unforced errors against the 13 from Medvedev.