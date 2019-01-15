Ruthless Serena Williams makes strong start in Melbourne return

Serena Williams made a ruthless start to her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title with a 6-0 6-2 victory over unseeded German Tatjana Maria in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

Playing her first Grand Slam since her infamous rant against the umpire at last year's US Open final, the 37-year-old Williams seemed to have decided to move on from last September's incident that caused a furore across the world.

She was handed a warning by chair umpire Carlos Ramos for a on-court coaching violation before being deducted a point for smashing her racquet and later a game for a heated argument during her loss to Naomi Osaka.

Her coach Patrick Mouratoglou told Reuters last week he expects on-court coaching to continue virtually unchecked at the Grand Slams despite the hue and cry over the issue.

But Williams refused to be drawn in.