'Serena-tard' debuts at Australian Open

Serena Williams unveiled her latest fashion statement at the Australian Open on Tuesday, and helpfully ended any confusion about what to call the striking garment.

Some suggested it was a onesie, others said it resembled a romper suit, but for the item's famous creator there could be only one name.

"It's a Serena-tard," Williams told reporters when quizzed about her latest look.

Made of jade-green lycra with a black-and-white waistband, the skin-tight outfit looks like a pair of disco-era hotpants attached to a builder's singlet.

Williams matched it with fishnet stockings, which she explained were a health measure designed to avoid deep-vein thrombosis (DVT).