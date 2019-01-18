Ottis Gibson has position advertised for a World Cup all-rounder

Proteas coach Ottis Gibson will put a sharp focus on how to solve the problematic number seven batting spot ahead of the World Cup in the five-match ODI series against Pakistan that starts at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

It is just over four months before the Proteas start their ICC World Cup campaign against hosts England at Kennington Oval in London on May 30 and Gibson has not made up his mind on who is going to be his team’s all-rounder.

Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Chris Morris‚ Dwaine Pretorius and Wiaan Mulder are in the frame to start at the tournament and all of them will get an opportunity in this series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka next month.

“The main position is the No 7 batting all-rounder. In the past we have gone with a bowling all-rounder but we feel that a batting all-rounder gives us an opportunity to play three fast bowlers and a spinner‚” Gibson said.