Rafa Nadal subdues local hope Alex de Minaur in third round clash

Rafa Nadal subdued Alex de Minaur 6-1 6-2 6-4 in their third round clash at the Australian Open on Friday after dominating the home town's top-ranked male player.

The second seed comfortably controlled baseline exchanges, forcing the young Australian to take ever greater risks to compete with the 17 times Grand Slam champion.

"I tried to make him feel that my ball was good enough that he was not (in) control of the point - almost never," Nadal said.

The Spaniard has won three consecutive straight sets matches against Australians, and will play Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych in the fourth round.

Alarm bells started ringing at the packed centre court almost as soon as the Friday match started.

Nadal held his service game easily, while de Minaur needed 16 points to hold serve, raising immediate questions over whether the young Australian could keep up with his Spanish opponent.