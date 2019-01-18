Shreuder as Sharks captain gives Erasmus Bok option

Louis Schreuder’s appointment as Sharks captain could make Rassie Erasmus’s selection easier from a reserve scrumhalf perspective.

It’s common knowledge that Sale Sharks dynamo Faf de Klerk is the incumbent starting scrumhalf for the Boks.

It made perfect sense for Springbok coach Erasmus to put all the eggs in the De Klerk basket at the start of the international season.

It nearly backfired towards the end of the season‚ especially when De Klerk had to return to Sale during the end-of-year tour. Embrose Papier and Ivan van Zyl did well under the circumstances but their starting status at the Bulls isn’t confirmed.

This is where the more experienced Schreuder comes into the picture.