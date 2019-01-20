Birthday boy Tiafoe to face Nadal in first Slam quarter

An emotional Frances Tiafoe celebrated his 21st birthday Sunday in style by beating 20th seed Grigor Dimitrov to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time and a meeting with Rafael Nadal.

The American world number 39 broke down in tears after stunning the Bulgarian in the fourth round of the Australian Open 7-5, 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (1/7), 7-5 in 3hr 39min.

"It means the world," said Tiafoe, voice cracking. "I worked my ass off, man."

Tiafoe is the son of immigrants from Sierra Leone and his father works as a janitor.

"I told my parents 10 years ago I was gonna be a pro tennis player and change their life," he said.

"Now I'm in the quarter-finals of a Slam. I can't believe it."

The aggressive American upset the 20th seed in four high-quality sets that saw multiple breaks of serves and an avalanche of breathtaking winners.

"I would have been mad if I had lost on my birthday," he added.

Tiafoe was on the front foot from the start and took the first set after 52 minutes and marked it with a one-arm raised fist salute.