Sport

'Not my day': cranky Kerber can't explain Australian Open shock defeat

20 January 2019 - 13:42 By AFP
Germany's Angelique Kerber leaves the court after her shock defeat against Danielle Collins (US) in the fourth round of the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 20 2019.
Germany's Angelique Kerber leaves the court after her shock defeat against Danielle Collins (US) in the fourth round of the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 20 2019.
Image: Reuters/Aly Song

World number two Angelique Kerber struggled to explain on Sunday January 20 how her Australian Open campaign came to a humiliating end when tournament debutant Danielle Collins thrashed her in straight sets.

The normally unflappable German lost her cool on court as Collins dismantled her 6-0, 6-2 in less than an hour and bristled afterwards when questioned about the loss.

"I can say it again, that she played really one of her best matches," Kerber snapped. "To be honest... I think she played good today. I think everything was good and she served good, she returns my serves good. So, yeah."

WATCH | Lucky escape! Spider-cam smashes into umpire's sun shield at Australian Open

An umpire was lucky to escape injury at the Australian Open Sunday when a spider-cam smashed into the sun shield above her chair, ripping it off, as ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Three-time Grand Slam champion Kerber, 31, arrived in Melbourne Park as one of the favourites for the title.

She won the tournament in 2016 and many pundits were tipping her to lift the trophy again as she blazed through the opening rounds without dropping a set.

World number 35 Collins was regarded as little more than a speedbump on Kerber's path to the final stages of the tournament, particularly since the German trounced her 6-1, 6-1 in their only previous meeting.

The 31-year-old said she felt good after her warm up and had no inkling she was about to be ambushed in the biggest upset yet at this year's season-opening Grand Slam.

"I was feeling good but sometimes you have days like this," she said. "She hit every ball on the line, in the court. I was just trying (but) I couldn't find my rhythm. The whole match I was trying everything.

"I wasn't able to play my tennis, my solid game. I wasn't moving good. My serve wasn't as good as it has been in the last few days."

No pass for Australian Open even for regular visitor Roger Federer

Security around the Australian Open is always tight and if you don't have an ID you're not getting in, no matter who you are - as even Roger Federer ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Birthday boy Tiafoe to face Nadal in first Slam quarter

An emotional Frances Tiafoe celebrated his 21st birthday Sunday in style by beating 20th seed Grigor Dimitrov to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand ...
Sport
5 hours ago

’Just getting started’, says Serena as juggernaut rolls on

Serena Williams marched into the Australian Open last Saturday and warned she was still improving after taking time out to console the latest victim ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Tsitsipas knocks defending champion Federer out of Australian Open Sport
  2. 'Not my day': cranky Kerber can't explain Australian Open shock defeat Sport
  3. Can SA find a way to counter-attack Pakistan’s spinners in Durban? Cricket
  4. Banyana coach Des Ellis rues her team's poor start in their defeat to the ... Soccer
  5. Proteas and Boks in action: how to live-stream all the sport this weekend Sport

Latest Videos

What Angelo Agrizzi's testimony means for the state capture inquiry
'We'll pay him R10m a month': Former Bossasa's CFO offer to replace Gavin Watson
X