WATCH | Lucky escape! Spider-cam smashes into umpire's sun shield at Australian Open

20 January 2019 - 09:00 By AFP
Russia's Maria Sharapova (L) leaves the court as officials remove part of the umpire's canopy shade, broken down by the spidercam, at the end of her women's singles match against Australia's Ashleigh Barty on day seven of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 20 2019.
Image: William WEST / AFP

An umpire was lucky to escape injury at the Australian Open on Sunday when a spider-cam smashed into the sun shield above her chair, ripping it off, as Maria Sharapova and Ashleigh Barty stood nearby.

The drama unfolded after Australian 15th seed Barty upset the Russian five-time Grand Slam champion 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.

In the immediate aftermath the spider-cam, which hovers above the court on a cable, moving vertically and horizontally to offer an overhead perspective, attempted to swoop down closer to the action.

Instead the camera crashed into the sun shield of shocked umpire Alison Hughes, removing it completely and narrowly missing her head.

"Camera driver got his license on a weet-bix packet?," said one Twitter user in re-posting video of the near-miss, while another tweeted: "Dear oh dear, out of control spider cam - yikes!"

Another social media user Richard Ings said people should not underplay how serious the incident was.

"The workplace should be safe. The camera at that speed could literally have killed the chair umpire," he said on Twitter. 

