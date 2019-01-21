Djokovic passes Medvedev test to reach quarter-finals

Novak Djokovic struck back for the old guard at the Australian Open early on Tuesday, soaking up the pressure from an impressive Daniil Medvedev before crushing the young Russian 6-4 6-7(5) 6-2 6-3 to reach his 10th quarter-final at Melbourne Park.

The night after Roger Federer was stunned by Greek tyro Stefanos Tsitsipas, there was another sniff of an upset at Rod Laver Arena as 22-year-old Medvedev rocked the Serb with a furious assault of power hitting.

Yet the Russian wearied in the constant attrition during Monday's fourth round match, and top seed Djokovic ended up cruising to victory soon after midnight, having passed easily his biggest test at what had been a sweat-free tournament.

The world number one did not emerge entirely unscathed, however, and was troubled by a back strain in the last set.

"I didn't feel so great in the last 20 minutes of the match, so we'll see tomorrow how the body reacts," he told reporters.

"It was just a little bit of fatigue, a little bit of back, nothing major ... But there are a couple of things that have surfaced."