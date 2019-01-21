Former Springbok tourist Earl Rose appeared in the Stellenbosch Magistrates Court on Monday where he is facing charges of theft.

Rose‚ 35‚ was accused of stealing golf clubs from the bag of a Stellenbosch Golf Club member last week.

Rose handed himself over to police on the weekend and was released on bail.

He appeared briefly in the Stellenbosch Magistrates Court on Monday and the case was postponed until February 12.

Stellenbosch GC general manager Chris van der Merwe confirmed to TimesLive that the club‚ as well as two members of the club‚ had laid a complaint of theft against Rose.

“He has returned the alleged stolen clubs but the matter will resume in court next month‚” Van der Merwe said.

The club’s CCTV captured Rose and an unidentified woman appearing to each take a club from two different golf bags last Wednesday.