Serena dumped as Pliskova reaches Open semis

Serena Williams was sensationally bundled out of the Australian Open Wednesday after an epic three-set fight with Czech seventh seed Karolina Pliskova for a semi-final spot.

Pliskova won 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 to set up a final four clash with Japanese fourth seed Naomi Osaka, ending the American great's dream of claiming a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park this year.

The 26-year-old survived four match points in a rollercoaster third set that Williams led 5-1 before collapsing to defeat in two hours 10 minutes.

"I was almost in the locker room, now I'm standing here as the winner. It's a great feeling," an exhausted Pliskova said.

"My mind was in the locker room. I wasn't playing very well in the third set but I thought let's try, this game at 5-2. She got a little bit shaky in the end so I took my chances and I won."

Williams, 37, had blazed through the early stages of the tournament, seeing off world number one Simona Halep in the fourth round.