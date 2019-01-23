Serena Williams ousted from Australian Open and the anger is real
Serena Williams' attempt to equal the record for 24 Grand Slam titles has been brought to stunning stop after she was ousted from the Australian Open, losing to Karolina Pliskova in the quarter finals.
Williams lost the match 4-6, 6-4, 5-7.
"I took my chances and won. I'm happy to play two days in a row. I like it. Naomi Osaka is dangerous but there is nobody more dangerous than Serena," said Pliskova after the win.
During the match, Willaims seemed to injure her ankle. After another massive loss, her fans came to her side on social media, reiterating that their GOAT was hurt.
They love to steal points, games, sets and matches from Serena.— Kimberly A. Woodard (@BeingKimmie) January 23, 2019
The narrative will be that Pliskova mounted a comeback, not the bullshit foot fault call and ankle injury.
I hate everything and everyone right now. #Serena vs. #Pliskova #AusOpen
I love how some are pretending they didn't notice Serena get hurt lol.— Jamal Murphy (@Blacketologist) January 23, 2019
This is up there with the angriest I’ve ever been after a Serena loss & not even because she lost but because of the way it happened.— Matt Dowell (@TheMattDowell) January 23, 2019
Another BS call that leads to an injury.
I’ve watched Serena hundreds of times. She didn’t blow that 5-1 lead bc of nerves. She was injured.
Serena Williams is the greatest of all time, let's not even argue about this!— Morolong (@TowardsUhuru) January 23, 2019
Don't tell me about Roger Federer or Margaret Court or Steffi Graf or whoever. Serena is the greatest, period! pic.twitter.com/YYsP4EFure
Why didn’t the press ask about the foot fault? Why does it feel as though the press always have a secret agenda where Serena is concerned? Very strange to see the way she’s continually treated as an obstacle that needs to be removed by the press.— Marvel (@teamadele_wpg) January 23, 2019
Pliskova saved them with some good shots and 1 error from Serena iirc but serena wasn't moving well after that ankle issue— Holy Grail of Tennis (@Youngcinephile7) January 23, 2019