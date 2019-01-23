Sport

Serena Williams ousted from Australian Open and the anger is real

23 January 2019 - 07:57 By Jessica Levitt
Serena Williams is out of the Australian Open.
Image: Instagram/ Serena Williams

Serena Williams' attempt to equal the record for 24 Grand Slam titles has been brought to stunning stop after she was ousted from the Australian Open, losing to Karolina Pliskova in the quarter finals.

Williams lost the match 4-6, 6-4, 5-7. 

"I took my chances and won. I'm happy to play two days in a row. I like it. Naomi Osaka is dangerous but there is nobody more dangerous than Serena," said Pliskova after the win.

During the match, Willaims seemed to injure her ankle. After another massive loss, her fans came to her side on social media, reiterating that their GOAT was hurt.

