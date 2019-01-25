Novak Djokovic destroys Lucas Pouille to set up Rafa Nadal showdown

A rampant Novak Djokovic completed a stunning 6-0 6-2 6-2 demolition of Lucas Pouille on Friday to storm into his seventh Australian Open final and set up a mouthwatering title match with Rafa Nadal.

The six-times champion was at his devastating best in the one hour and 23 minute procession as he gave the hapless Pouille a brutal lesson in Grand Slam tennis and extended his perfect semi-finals record to 7-0 at Melbourne Park.

A day after second seed Nadal conceded only six games to 20-year-old Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in their one-sided semi-final, Djokovic continued the next generation smack-down by coughing up only four.

Attacking the lines with machine-like precision, he broke the 28th-seeded Frenchman seven times yet never looked in danger of conceding a break point.

He struggled to remember whether he had played any better in his previous Melbourne semi-finals.

"It's definitely one of the best matches I have ever had on this court, definitely. Everything worked the way I intended before the match," said Djokovic, after Pouille netted meekly on a second match point.