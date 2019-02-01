Richard Murray in race to be fit for Cape Town triathlon

Richard Murray’s bid to win a third straight Discovery Triathlon crown in Cape Town on February 10 is under threat after he injured his left ankle in training.

Speaking from his camp in Windhoek on Thursday night, Murray said he had been unable to run for a week and was “almost not able to walk”.

He didn’t know when he first hurt it while running on the trails around the Namibian capital, but it got progressively worse.

“We ran a trail — I must have tweaked my ankle. I didn’t feel anything at the time, but it flared up. Not the best start to the season,” said Murray, who turned 30 last month.

“I must have tweaked my ankle at some point, not knowing I had tweaked it, and kept running the next couple of days and it flared up a little bit and I thought, ‘nah, it’s just a small niggle, it’ll go away’, and then it just got worse.