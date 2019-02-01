Swimmer to tackle Lake Malawi for charity in bid for Guinness record

Solo swimmer Martin Hobbs is taking on Lake Malawi in February in a Guinness world record attempt to raise funds for the Smile Foundation.

Apart from large swells, strong currents, bilharzia and malaria, Hobbs also runs the risk of chance encounters with crocodiles and hippos on the 581km swim from the lake’s northern tip to its southern-most point, just past Nkopola.

The well-known marathon runner and former SA Masters Trials off-road bike winner aims to raise between R200,000 and R500,000 for the foundation, which assists children in need of reconstructive facial surgery.

Hobbs will need to swim 15km a day to meet his target of completing the challenge in 45 to 60 consecutive days.