Swimmer to tackle Lake Malawi for charity in bid for Guinness record

01 February 2019 - 08:28 By Nerissa Card
Solo swimmer Martin Hobbs aims to swim 581km across Lake Malawi to raise funds for charity.
Image: SUPPLIED

Solo swimmer Martin Hobbs is taking on Lake Malawi in February in a Guinness world record attempt to raise funds for the Smile Foundation.

Apart from large swells, strong currents, bilharzia and malaria, Hobbs also runs the risk of chance encounters with crocodiles and hippos on the 581km swim from the lake’s northern tip to its southern-most point, just past Nkopola.

The well-known marathon runner and former SA Masters Trials off-road bike winner aims to raise between R200,000 and R500,000 for the foundation, which assists children in need of reconstructive facial surgery.

Hobbs will need to swim 15km a day to meet his target of completing the challenge in 45 to 60 consecutive days.

Large swells, strong currents, bilharzia, malaria, crocodiles and hippos are just some of the risks Martin Hobbs faces on his epic swim.
Image: SUPPLIED

The current record is 480km.

Martin is no stranger to endurance events, but a high-diving accident, prolonged long-distance running and various falls during his off-road racing career left him with several fractured discs. He had spinal-fusion surgery five years ago to avoid paralysis and, as a result, could no longer participate in high-impact sports. Swimming, he said, was the only sport left open to him.

Anyone interested in supporting Hobbs can contact Hobbs via email, 079 032 0392 or visit Smile Foundation.

