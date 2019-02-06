Sport

Medical problems force one of SA’s fastest-ever sprinters to quit athletics

06 February 2019 - 12:25 By David Isaacson
Ncincilili Titi shows off one of his medals in a Facebook post on February 17 2018.
Image: Ncincilili Titi/Facebook

One of SA’s fastest-ever 200m sprinters‚ Ncincilili Titi‚ has announced his intention to quit athletics after struggling to overcome what he called a medical problem.

US-based Titi‚ a member of the SA 4x100m team that set the 38.35sec national record at the 2014 Commonwealth Games‚ posted on Twitter that he was unable to invest “any more resources” into trying to overcome his injury.

Titi last year clocked 20.00sec to become the fifth-fastest South African of all time over 200m.

The only ones to have gone faster are Clarence Munyai (19.69)‚ Wayde van Niekerk (19.84)‚ Anaso Jobodwana (19.87) and Akani Simbine (19.95).

Titi said he wasn’t expecting help from Athletics SA (ASA) or the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc).

Titi‚ who won the SA 200m title in 2014 before heading to the University of Southern California to study public health‚ is a qualified pilot.

But he told TimesLIVE last year that he hadn't flown since leaving SA.

Titi wasn’t part of the SA relay team that lowered the record to 38.24 at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

