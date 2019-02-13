Boxing politics paid an unwelcome visit to the Johannesburg press conference to announce the Feast in the East tournament on March 10.

There should have been two SA titles on the bill in KwaThema‚ Springs‚ but instead there’ll be only one‚ national middleweight champion defending against Fernando “Pitbull” Rodrigues.

Michael Mokoena’s lightweight showdown against Thompson Mokoena was sanctioned by Boxing SA (BSA) only as a non-title 10-rounder.

Mokoena‚ it seems‚ fell foul of the so-called three-fight rule which requires a fighter to have had three bouts in the division before challenging for an SA title.

Fair enough‚ one might think‚ except observers pointed out that BSA sanctioned 10 SA title bouts last year — five of them in the Eastern Cape — without regard for the three-fight rule.