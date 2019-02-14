Trainer Anton Gilmore knows exactly what his charge‚ Michael Mokoena‚ should expect from Thompson Mokwana in their March 10 bout — he’s been in the ring with the opponent himself.

Gilmore won a close decision over a young Mokwana over six rounds in 2008 in a comeback after his 1997 challenge against Cassius Baloyi in the first-ever all-SA world title clash in 1997.

Gilmore‚ who retired for good after that‚ had another boxer take on Mokwana in the amateur ranks even before that. Gilmore’s fighter emerged victorious on that occasion as well.