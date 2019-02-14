When boxer Jeff Magagane lost the bad attitude‚ he worked harder and lost weight.

The former three-times SA amateur lightweight champion has dropped two divisions to take on Tello Dithebe for the WBA’s vacant Pan Africa featherweight title at the Carousel on Friday night.

The belt was recently vacated by his former stablemate Rofhiwa “War Child” Maemu‚ who is stepping up to challenge for the IBO world junior-lightweight title next month after making a clean break with the gym.

It’s not unusual for fighters to move up in weight‚ but Magagane is going in the opposite direction‚ a move most famously associated with "Baby" Jake Matlala and more recently Hekkie Budler and Ryno Liebenberg.