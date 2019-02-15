Xasa said they are confident of success at CAS because they have assembled top medical and legal experts from South Africa and around the world.

“The case‚ which starts on Monday‚ needed resourcing but we have a full team there to put the case together‚” Xasa said‚ adding that their efforts have been endorsed and supported by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“We have provided that form of support as government despite the fact that we got indication of the dates from CAS at the last minute.

“The department has also facilitated visas and set up a base for the team and we have also offered various forms of support.

“We will continue to do that because we believe that it is not just about Athletics South Africa (ASA) or Caster Semenya‚ but also about the country rallying behind all athletes around the whole world.”

Moemi said the government believes that they are fighting a worthy fight and a loss will be catastrophic.

“From the word go‚ government immediately responded by instituting a high-level response team and it includes all parties and Caster’s legal representatives and ASA‚” the director-general said.

“We have also roped in a number of local and international experts and all that is supported and funded by government. We are not going there to lose because a loss will be catastrophic.