Sports Minister Xasa prepares to fly to Lausanne to support Caster Semenya against IAAF

20 February 2019 - 15:43 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Olympic and 800m world champion Caster Semenya (C) is flanked by SA Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa (L) and Sascoc predisdent Gideon Sam during the Farewell Dinner for Team SA to the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games .
Olympic and 800m world champion Caster Semenya (C) is flanked by SA Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa (L) and Sascoc predisdent Gideon Sam during the Farewell Dinner for Team SA to the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games .
Image: Wessel Oosthuizen

Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa is flying out to Lausanne‚ Switzerland‚ on Wednesday night to join the team of experts that have been assembled in support of Olympic champions Caster Semenya in her battle against the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Semenya went before CAS on Monday to challenge proposed IAAF rules that would force her to lower her testosterone levels before she competes at international events in the future.

“Upon my arrival in Switzerland‚ my responsibility will be to convey the message of support from President Cyril Ramaphosa and members of cabinet‚” said Xasa.

“I will also have an opportunity to listen to the deliberations of both parties (ASA and IAAF) which are based on Scientific Research and Human Rights Principles‚ give support to our team of experts and witnesses currently in support and representing ASA and Caster Semenya.

"I will also engage members of the media and address the international community on South Africa’s stance on Human Rights principles and scientific research in relation to female classification or reclassification‚” she added.

