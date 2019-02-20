Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa is flying out to Lausanne‚ Switzerland‚ on Wednesday night to join the team of experts that have been assembled in support of Olympic champions Caster Semenya in her battle against the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Semenya went before CAS on Monday to challenge proposed IAAF rules that would force her to lower her testosterone levels before she competes at international events in the future.

“Upon my arrival in Switzerland‚ my responsibility will be to convey the message of support from President Cyril Ramaphosa and members of cabinet‚” said Xasa.