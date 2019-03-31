Hamilton wins Bahrain Grand Prix as Leclerc suffers heartbreak

World champion Lewis Hamilton won the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday as Charles Leclerc saw his hopes of a maiden victory shattered by his misfiring Ferrari.

Hamilton claimed victory under the safety car in front of Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas, who won the season-opener in Australia, with pole sitter Leclerc taking third place.

Sebastian Vettel, in the second Ferrari, was fifth just behind Max Verstappen in a Red Bull.