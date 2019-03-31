Sport

Hamilton wins Bahrain Grand Prix as Leclerc suffers heartbreak

31 March 2019 - 19:03 By AFP
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel during the race.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel during the race.
Image: REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

World champion Lewis Hamilton won the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday as Charles Leclerc saw his hopes of a maiden victory shattered by his misfiring Ferrari.

Hamilton claimed victory under the safety car in front of Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas, who won the season-opener in Australia, with pole sitter Leclerc taking third place.

Sebastian Vettel, in the second Ferrari, was fifth just behind Max Verstappen in a Red Bull.

Most read

  1. Hamilton wins Bahrain Grand Prix as Leclerc suffers heartbreak Sport
  2. Chelsea ride their luck to rescue Sarri with Cardiff escape Soccer
  3. Fireworks expected at mouthwatering Pirates vs Sundowns showdown Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs pitted against Chippa United in Nedbank Cup semis Soccer
  5. Titans crowned Momentum One Day Cup champions Cricket

Latest Videos

‘Watsons the most politically-connected people in SA’ - Agrizzi at state ...
Duduzane Zuma's culpable homicide trial will continue, rules magistrate
X