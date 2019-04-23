Pap, chicken feet and curry: Caster Semenya's recipe for victory
In case you have ever wondered how athlete and double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya always emerges a winner in all her races: she has revealed her recipe. It's pap, chicken feet and curry, served on an enamel plate. And her followers are here for it.
Semenya took to Twitter on Monday to share with her 184,000 followers that apart from lots of training, she charges up with nutritious food when preparing for her races. The picture is captioned "That's how you level up for nationals".
That's how you level up for nationals 😂 pic.twitter.com/G2AYRnxJLX— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) April 22, 2019
Tweeps were quick to take to the comments, as some laughed at the enamel plate, while some said Limpopo was well represented in the athlete's plate, with some even sharing snaps of the same meal. These are some of the reactions:
Caster's body system booster is all kinds of traditional food. If it isn't masonja and pap, it's chicken feet and pap. Imma start eating this way. Screw yalls salads— MAKOTI WESMANJEMANJE (@lykable1) April 22, 2019
Lol @caster800m we Limpopians are well represented in that plate 👌— #EFFVOTER✊ (@Collen_Sambo2) April 22, 2019
South African sprinter Akani Simbine took to the comments to share that traditional hearty South African food is also his secret to winning, to which Semenya responded "Hohoho, it's gonna be lit. I can't wait... we gonna shake it up again."
Tell them! This is how you level up for nationals #LevelUp pic.twitter.com/RbFNp96RUl— Akani Simbine (@AkaniSimbine) April 22, 2019