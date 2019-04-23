Sport

Pap, chicken feet and curry: Caster Semenya's recipe for victory

23 April 2019 - 10:09 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Caster Semenya reaching another milestone. File photo
Caster Semenya reaching another milestone. File photo
Image: Caster Semenya via Twitter

In case you have ever wondered how athlete and double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya always emerges a winner in all her races: she has revealed her recipe. It's pap, chicken feet and curry, served on an enamel plate. And her followers are here for it.

Semenya took to Twitter on Monday to share with her 184,000 followers that apart from lots of training, she charges up with nutritious food when preparing for her races. The picture is captioned "That's how you level up for nationals".

Tweeps were quick to take to the comments, as some laughed at the enamel plate, while some said Limpopo was well represented in the athlete's plate, with some even sharing snaps of the same meal. These are some of the reactions:

South African sprinter Akani Simbine took to the comments to share that traditional hearty South African food is also his secret to winning, to which Semenya responded "Hohoho, it's gonna be lit. I can't wait... we gonna shake it up again."

MORE

Caster Semenya hits back at Sebastian Coe after the IAAF boss 'opens old wounds'

An emotional Caster Semenya has lambasted world athletics boss Sebastian Coe for opening old wounds by effectively questioning her gender.
Sport
3 weeks ago

UN-backed Semenya optimistic of CAS success in battle with IAAF

Double Olympic 800-metres champion Caster Semenya is “optimistic” of success in her appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over ...
Sport
1 month ago

UN backs Caster Semenya in her fight to compete in international athletics

The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is backing SA Olympic champion Caster Semenya in her fight to continue participating in international athletics ...
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Coach Dan Malesela makes the circle bigger with his silky skills on the ... Soccer
  2. Now Comrades Marathon faces TV blackout Sport
  3. Kabelo Mahlasela injury blow for Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs through to Nedbank Cup final after win over Chippa U Soccer
  5. Pitso Mosimane keen to banish ghost of Wydad Casablanca Sport

Latest Videos

Raging elephant breaks chains and terrorises locals
Bomb explodes as Sri Lankan police try defuse device
X