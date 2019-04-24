SA's Kevin Anderson pulls out of clay court season

The next time South Africans will see world number six Kevin Anderson on court could be at the Queens Club in London in June.

Anderson‚ 32‚ has cancelled participation in the entire clay court season to address an ongoing elbow injury that has plagued his 2019 campaign after a superb 2018.

Anderson revealed the news via his social media channels.

“I wanted to let you all know that I will unfortunately be missing the clay season this year‚” Anderson said.

“After discussing with my doctors and team‚ we thought the best decision is to rest and rehab my elbow injury for a few more week. I will keep working hard each day to get healthy again in time for grass.”