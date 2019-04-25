Caster Semenya taunted the world athletics authorities she’s battling in court by storming to victory in the 5‚000m at the national championships in Germiston on Thursday evening.

The Olympic and world 800m champion‚ who has enjoyed varying degrees of success at the 400m and 1‚500m‚ has challenged the IAAF’s proposed regulations for athletes with hyperandrogenism competing in her three main events.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland is expected to announce its verdict by the end of this month.

The IAAF didn’t target the 100m and 200m sprints‚ nor races longer than the mile in its bid to curb SA’s most successful athlete of all time‚ so Semenya stepped up to the 5‚000m to take on defending champion Dominique Scott and even Kesa Moletsane‚ winner of the national 10km cross-country trials in January‚ and she triumphed convincingly.