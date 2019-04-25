Sport

Caster Semenya taunts the IAAF by storming to victory in the 5‚000m in Germiston

25 April 2019 - 18:56 By David Isaacson in Germiston
Caster Semenya of South Africa from Team Africa is seen after the 800m Women race at the IAAF Continental Cup on September 9, 2018 in Ostrava.
Caster Semenya of South Africa from Team Africa is seen after the 800m Women race at the IAAF Continental Cup on September 9, 2018 in Ostrava.
Image: Michal CIZEK / AFP

Caster Semenya taunted the world athletics authorities she’s battling in court by storming to victory in the 5‚000m at the national championships in Germiston on Thursday evening.

The Olympic and world 800m champion‚ who has enjoyed varying degrees of success at the 400m and 1‚500m‚ has challenged the IAAF’s proposed regulations for athletes with hyperandrogenism competing in her three main events.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland is expected to announce its verdict by the end of this month.

The IAAF didn’t target the 100m and 200m sprints‚ nor races longer than the mile in its bid to curb SA’s most successful athlete of all time‚ so Semenya stepped up to the 5‚000m to take on defending champion Dominique Scott and even Kesa Moletsane‚ winner of the national 10km cross-country trials in January‚ and she triumphed convincingly.

No SABC coverage of SA athletics championships

The SA athletics championships kicked off at Germiston on Thursday with world stars Caster Semenya and Wayde van Niekerk on the start lists‚ but no ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Semenya‚ comfortably the fastest in the 1500m heats earlier in the day‚ took the lead early on the fourth lap and when Scott attacked at the bell‚ Semenya responded with a massive kick to won easily in 16min 05.97sec.

Scott‚ who boasts a 15:04.14 personal best‚ was a distant second in 16:13.71 and Moletsane third in 16:25.23.

Semenya hadn’t run a 5‚000m before this year‚ but her strategy confounded Scott. “I don’t know what my coach is going to say to me. I didn’t expect Caster to take the lead like that.

“We had a couple of game plans‚ but neither included her going to the front. I didn’t expect her to push the pace from that early on‚ I thought she was just going to sit and kick. I had some tactics to do what she had done.

Weather convinces Wayde van Niekerk to withdraw from SA championships

Wayde van Niekerk has withdrawn from the SA championships in Germiston‚ announcing his decision less than an hour before he was to run his 400m heat ...
Sport
12 hours ago

“It felt like she was pressing … so I didn’t feel like I needed to go in front of her because I don’t know how much more I could have pressed it myself. I was just hoping she was wearing herself out.”

But how competitive can Semenya be if she were to focus on the 5‚000m internationally‚ where the top runners go sub 14:30?

“Honestly‚ I have no idea‚” said Scott‚ who was scheduled to return to the US where she will run her first 10‚000m since the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“Before today I probably would have said no. It’s hard to compare a 5k at altitude to a 5k at sea level … but I think she’s an amazing runner and I don’t think there’s any limit or ceiling on what she can do.”

Given how easy Semenya looked over the first 11 laps‚ it’s tempting to believe she can go a lot faster.

Athletics SA fail to meet transformation targets

Athletics SA (ASA) were named and shamed as the only one among the top five federations who failed to meet their own transformation targets.
Sport
2 days ago

Semenya’s performance was one of the highlights of the opening day of the SA showpiece‚ where veteran sprinter Simon Magakwe won his eighth SA 100m crown exactly 10 years since lifting his first.

The 10.05 he clocked was the second-best time of his long career‚ slower only than the 9.98 he ran in 2014 to become the first South African to break 10 seconds.

“I’m very happy‚” said Magakwe‚ who is confident of going faster‚ especially when he migrates for the European summer. “The way I run‚ I’m capable of doing that and it’s coming‚ okay.

“The reason why I’m not running sub-10 now is I’m putting too much pressure on myself and people are expecting that.”

Tuks student Tebogo Mamatu won her first SA title‚ winning the women’s 100m in 11.45.

Wayde van Niekerk withdrew from the 400m heats because of the cold weather over the past few days.

“I woke up a bit tight and uncomfortable and decided not to take any risks. I feel in good shape and I feel capable of competing with the guys‚ but rather not risk anything. There’s a long year waiting for me.”

The championships were disrupted by a thunderstorm in the morning‚ and then again by a power outage in the evening.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Kermit Erasmus' moment of madness as Cape Town City are held by ... Soccer
  2. Kermit Erasmus was provoked‚ says City coach Benni McCarthy after vicious kick Soccer
  3. Chiefs coach Middendorp crushes talk of Khune playing in Afcon: 'There's no ... Soccer
  4. SA pushes ahead with plans to host Soccer World Cup Soccer
  5. The rot continues - Kaizer Chiefs could set lowest ever points tally in a ... Soccer

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
X