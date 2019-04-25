Sport

No SABC coverage of SA athletics championships

25 April 2019 - 12:52 By David Isaacson
Rain and thunderstorms disrupted the SA Athletics Championships day-one in Germiston, east of Johannesburg, on Thursday April 25 2019. The Championship will take place until Saturday April 27 2019.
Image: Athletics SA/Twitter

The SA athletics championships kicked off in Germiston on Thursday with world stars Caster Semenya and Wayde van Niekerk on the start lists‚ but no host broadcaster.

Athletics South Africa (ASA) have failed to reach agreement yet with the cash-strapped SA Broadcast Corporation (SABC)‚ although a meeting was planned for Thursday afternoon‚ TimesLIVE understands.

The national broadcaster had previously had the contract to televise the national championships‚ Two Oceans Marathon and Comrades Marathon.

But in the absence of a deal there was no coverage of the Two Oceans last weekend and there’s nothing so far at the stadium on the eastern reaches of Johannesburg‚ apart from commentary-less live-streaming on ASA’s Facebook page.

Simon Magakwe‚ looking for his seventh 100m crown‚ was the fastest of the morning heats in 10.44sec.

With Carina Horn failing to line up in the women’s heats‚ Tebogo Mamatu posted the best time‚ clocking 11.60.

Sokwakana Mogwasi‚ in the same race‚ was the only other sprinter to dip under 12 seconds.

Semenya is expected to compete in the 1500m heats and the 5000m final on Thursday.

Van Niekerk is also scheduled to run the 400m heats late on Thursday afternoon.

The programme was disrupted for about an hour after a heavy lightning storm in the morning.

