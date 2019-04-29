Top East London promoter determined to avoid repeating the same mistake

Top East London boxing promoter Thembalethu Ntuthu was crushed after he lost out to a rival at the Boxing SA awards three years ago and he was determined to avoid repeating the same mistake when he received another nomination on Monday.

Ntuthu muted his celebrations after he was confirmed as one of the three boxing promoters who made the shortlist for Boxing SA's 2018 promoter of the year category at a function held in Orlando‚ Johannesburg.

He remembered the disappointment he felt after losing out to Free State-based Lebo Mahoko of Dream Team in the most promising promoter of the year category in 2016.

"Look‚ I am very happy that we have proceeded through the final stages of the awards‚" said Ntuthu on Monday.

"But our confidence is not that high after what happened to us in Durban where we believed we should have won the most promising award.

"We did not stage developments fights only but world titles also. I can only hope that the process this time will be credible.

"We took the loss well in our stride and continued doing what we do most which is giving fighters action while providing fans with excitement.

"But I mean what happened in Durban made me not to trust anything.

"If we win this time‚ then it will be great and we will be very happy and honoured but if we don't then it will be a case of so near yet so far. Our confidence is not that high."