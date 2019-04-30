The last time Caster Semenya competed in the home city of world athletics boss Sebastian Coe‚ she claimed the 800m gold and pushed Britain’s top middle-distance athlete off the 1,500m podium with a late charge.

But on Wednesday she will hear if Coe’s IAAF has been successful in trying to push her off the track‚ or at least subdue her world-beating performances.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne‚ Switzerland, will announce at noon on Wednesday its decision in the matter between Semenya and the IAAF.

The IAAF wants to impose regulations on Semenya and other female athletes with what they call "difference of sexual development" (DSD)‚ forcing them to take medication to lower naturally occurring higher levels of testosterone.

Their argument is that Semenya possesses an unfair advantage‚ but their case‚ according to several scientists‚ was based on poor research.

Semenya is understood to have previously taken hormonal treatment before CAS suspended the IAAF’s previous regulations.

On the medication‚ Semenya won silver medals at the 2011 world championships and 2012 Olympics‚ but both were upgraded to gold after the Russian victor of both races‚ Mariya Savinova‚ was stripped for doping.

CAS ordered the IAAF to suspend the regulations in 2015 after a challenge by Indian sprinter Dutee Chand.