Missed Wrestlemania 35? Watch every epic smackdown online

Top 10 moments at the 35th edition of the pro-wrestling tournament
The 35th edition of the pro-wrestling tournament thrilled a crowd of 82,000 people at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey. The epic event had a number of thrills, spills and firsts that will live long in the memory.
These are the top 10 moments.
10) The return of Super Stacy
Stacy Keibler, who retired in 2006, was welcomed back as she was inducted into the Hall of Fame. A pioneer for women’s wrestling, Keibler wrestled under the name Miss Hancock, Skye and Super Stacy. Given the all-female main event, Stacy’s return was apt.
Word life, @IAmEliasWWE, this is #BasicThuganomics. 👊👊 #WrestleMania @JohnCena https://t.co/yexq635ROn pic.twitter.com/8WF9WI3e0o— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
9) The best medicine
John Cena returned in a reprise of his role as Doctor of Thuganomics, the alter ego he used way back in 2002 when he burst onto the scene. The good doctor confronted Elias, who he attacked using the "FU", the original name for Cena’s trademark "Attitude Adjustment".
8) From down under all the way to the top
After winning plaudits from fans after their breakout debut performances in 2016, The Ilconics made it all the way to the top as they were victorious in the fatal four-way decider to win the Women's Tag Team Championship. For the Aussie pair it was Billie Kay who sealed the title by pinning down Bayley.
7) A near-broken Hart
Brawls are near universal in wrestling entertainment, but few would have foreseen Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart being attacked while giving a Hall of Fame speech. Police later said the assailant was a 26-year-old fan, who presumably will be hoping for a pro-wrestling contract after his audacious stunt.
6) Seth bests The Beast
Seth Rollins got the better of Brock Lesnar to claim the WWE Universal Championship. It was a brutal contest that took a toll on Rollins, but he hung in there and three “Curb Stomps” proved to be too much for Lesnar.
They had three other teams to contend with, but @WWEUsos stood tall with the #SDLive #TagTeamTitles on the The #GrandestStageOfThemAll! #WrestleMania https://t.co/puLW2SFG3m pic.twitter.com/Sy6YK8Ny3k— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
5) The Usos: just too good
The Usos defended their SmackDown tag titles in a match that pitted them against Aleister Black and Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev, and The Bar. The Usos needed a double superkick on Sheamus to stay in contention and then finished the match-up with a memorable double splash.
4) Farewell to a legend
Kurt Angle’s glittering 21-year career came to an end at Wrestlemania with a defeat to Baron Corbin. Although Angle’s career didn’t end with a fairytale win, it was endearing to hear fans chanting “you suck!” - which of course is a tradition that has been associated with him for many years.
There was nowhere to go but DOWN (off a production tower, to be exact) when @mikethemiz & @shanemcmahon went to battle in a #FallsCountAnywhere Match! #WrestleMania https://t.co/x0veXFntjn pic.twitter.com/GUP38sNlfx— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
3) It’s a long way down
The single most dramatic moment of Wrestlemania was the fracas involving The Miz and Shane McMahon. The fight culminated with The Miz super-plexing McMahon from a sound rig, with both falling 10 metres onto the floor below. In the chaos, McMahon was crowned the victor.
2) King Kingston
One of the highlights of Wrestlemania 35 was seeing Kofi Kingston win the WWE Championship by beating Daniel Bryan. Kingston, after all, was not even meant to be here, only getting the opportunity due to an injury to Mustafa Ali.
#WrestleMania was a family affair.💙💜#RAWAfterMania #RAW @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/9SBb1yFTpk— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 9, 2019
1) A three-way to remember
The first ever female main event was a big deal for wrestling and the match-up between Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch delivered on the hype. It was Lynch, known as The Man, who inflicted a first defeat upon Rousey to make history to win the showpiece event.
