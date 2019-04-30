Missed Wrestlemania 35? Watch every epic smackdown online

9) The best medicine

John Cena returned in a reprise of his role as Doctor of Thuganomics, the alter ego he used way back in 2002 when he burst onto the scene. The good doctor confronted Elias, who he attacked using the "FU", the original name for Cena’s trademark "Attitude Adjustment".

8) From down under all the way to the top

After winning plaudits from fans after their breakout debut performances in 2016, The Ilconics made it all the way to the top as they were victorious in the fatal four-way decider to win the Women's Tag Team Championship. For the Aussie pair it was Billie Kay who sealed the title by pinning down Bayley.

7) A near-broken Hart

Brawls are near universal in wrestling entertainment, but few would have foreseen Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart being attacked while giving a Hall of Fame speech. Police later said the assailant was a 26-year-old fan, who presumably will be hoping for a pro-wrestling contract after his audacious stunt.

6) Seth bests The Beast

Seth Rollins got the better of Brock Lesnar to claim the WWE Universal Championship. It was a brutal contest that took a toll on Rollins, but he hung in there and three “Curb Stomps” proved to be too much for Lesnar.