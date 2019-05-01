Sport

Caster Semenya speaks out, vows court decision won't hold her back

01 May 2019 - 16:43 By AFP
Salute: Mandla Mandela joins South Africans in support of Caster Semenya's right to compete without an 'assault' on her human rights
Salute: Mandla Mandela joins South Africans in support of Caster Semenya's right to compete without an 'assault' on her human rights
Image: Caster Semenya via Facebook

South Africa's Olympic athlete Caster Semenya on Wednesday said the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) to maintain IAAF rules forcing female athletes to regulate their testosterone levels will not hold her back.

"For a decade the IAAF has tried to slow me down, but this has actually made me stronger. The decision of the CAS will not hold me back," she said in a statement released by her legal team.

The double Olympic champion, went to court to fight rules imposed by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) that compel "hyperandrogenic" athletes -- or those with "differences of sexual development" (DSD) -- to lower their testosterone levels if they wish to compete as women.

The statement said she was "pleased" to note that the three judges admitted that the IAAF's regulations are "discriminatory against certain women".

CAS dismisses Caster Semenya appeal over IAAF testosterone regulations

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed an appeal by Olympic 800-metres champion Caster Semenya to halt the introduction of ...
Sport
5 hours ago

SA government to continue to fight for Caster Semenya after court decision

Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa says the South African government will continue to fight against the International Association of Athletics Federations ...
Sport
4 hours ago

But she was disappointed that they went ahead and concluded that the targeted discrimination was necessary.

"I know that the IAAF's regulations have always targeted me specifically," she said.

The statement said Semenya believes that the regulations "will be overturned" but it was not immediately clear if she will appeal the court's decision.

She has 30 days to appeal, in a challenge that would be heard by the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

Most read

  1. Pule Ekstein's stats at Kaizer Chiefs reveal a lot Soccer
  2. Benni McCarthy looking forward to spoiling the party‚ starting with Orlando ... Soccer
  3. PSL in the dark over Wayne Arendse fiasco that may affect title race Sport
  4. All the love for Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau after international nomination Soccer
  5. 'It’s not okay‚ it’s not good‚ it’s not acceptable‚' says Chiefs coach ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Water, jobs and illegal immigration: This is the state of Johannesburg
Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker

Related articles

  1. Wayde van Niekerk: Caster Semenya is fighting 'for a greater cause' Sport
  2. SA government to continue to fight for Caster Semenya after court decision Sport
  3. Caster Semenya continues to shine at SA championships Sport
  4. Akani Simbine through to 200m semis, Caster Semenya cruises to 1,500m title at ... Sport
  5. Caster Semenya taunts the IAAF by storming to victory in the 5‚000m in Germiston Sport
  6. No SABC coverage of SA athletics championships Sport
  7. Pap, chicken feet and curry: Caster Semenya's recipe for victory Sport
  8. Caster Semenya hits back at Sebastian Coe after the IAAF boss 'opens old wounds' Sport
X