ASA may approach Swiss tribunal after Semenya’s CAS setback

Athletics South Africa (ASA) is considering approaching the Swiss Federal Tribunal after the Court of Arbitration for Sport(CAS) dismissed Caster Semenya’s appeal against regulations to limit naturally-occurring testosterone levels in athletes with differences of sexual development (DSDs).

The national governing body for athletics was “deeply disappointed and profoundly shocked” as a CAS panel dismissed the appeal by double Olympic 800-metres champion Semenya against the implementation of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) regulations.

“ASA respects the CAS decision and will now review the ruling and decide whether to consider the option of taking this matter to the Swiss Federal Tribunal within the 30 days as stipulated in the ruling,” it said in a statement.

“We are, however, reeling in shock at the how a body held in high esteem like CAS can endorse discrimination without flinching.

“We are deeply disappointed and profoundly shocked that the CAS award is in favour of upholding the new IAAF regulations for female athletes.”