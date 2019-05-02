I don’t have to be what you want me to be: Caster carries on Ali’s fight
02 May 2019 - 08:00
The International Association of Athletics Federation has, in effect, told Caster Semenya she isn’t who she is.
But there are bigger issues afoot here. Semenya’s plight has caught the mood of a black world that has, not before time, run out of patience with a white world that has historically thought nothing of exploiting the black body for its own gain.
