Caster Semenya seems to have as many enemies as friends in her fight against athletics’ officials attempts to rob her of her natural advantage in the cause of protecting less endowed competitors.

But one of her former detractors‚ who is among the many opponents Semenya has left in her wake on the track‚ now counts herself as an ally of the South African.

Madeleine Pape represented Australia in the 800 metres for Australia at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin — where she encountered Semenya.

“In 2009 I watched the women’s 800m final from the stands as Semenya crossed the finish line more than two seconds clear of the pack‚” Pape wrote in an article published by the Guardian on Wednesday.

“At the time‚ it was by far the path of least resistance for me to join the chorus of voices condemning her performance as ‘unfair’.”

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) concurred with that view on Wednesday‚ dismissing Semenya’s appeal against the International Association of Athletics Federation’s (IAAF) requirement that female athletes whose amount of testosterone is — as hers is — higher than a stipulated level will need to lower it before they are allowed to compete in certain races.

“Nobody in my orbit presented an alternative viewpoint or held me to account for my own uninformed opinions‚” Pape wrote.

“It was all a rather convenient state of affairs for an athlete seeking consolation for their poor performance in the heats a few days earlier.”

Injury ended Pape’s career‚ and by 2013 she was studying for a PhD in sociology in the United States.

“Quite unexpectedly‚ I found myself taking a class where I was made to revisit what had unfolded at those [2009] championships.

“For the first time‚ I encountered the vast literature written by advocates of women’s sport who oppose the exclusion of women athletes with naturally high testosterone for both scientific and ethical reasons: scientifically‚ because biological sex and athletic ability are both far too complex for scientists to reduce to measures of testosterone‚ and ethically‚ because these regulatory efforts have always been characterised by considerable harm to the women athletes singled out for testing.