'I'm a die-hard, that's a fact': Caster Semenya

The panel of three judges who ruled that Caster Semenya would have to take medication to manage her testosterone levels admitted that the regulations were discriminatory. However, it said they were “a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of achieving the IAAF’s (International Association of Athletics Federations) aim of preserving the integrity of female athletics in the restricted events".

In response, Semenya said she believed the regulations targeted her specifically.

"For a decade the IAAF has tried to slow me down, but this has actually made me stronger. The decision of the CAS will not hold me back."