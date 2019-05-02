Sport

'I'm a die-hard, that's a fact': Caster Semenya

02 May 2019 - 09:46 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Caster Semenya's appeal not to have her testosterone reduced was dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Wednesday.
Image: Caster Semenya via Twitter

The panel of three judges who ruled that Caster Semenya would have to take medication to manage her testosterone levels admitted that the regulations were discriminatory. However, it said they were “a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of achieving the IAAF’s (International Association of Athletics Federations) aim of preserving the integrity of female athletics in the restricted events".

In response, Semenya said she believed the regulations targeted her specifically.

"For a decade the IAAF has tried to slow me down, but this has actually made me stronger. The decision of the CAS will not hold me back."

In a statement released by her legal team, Semenya said she was pleased the judges had admitted that the IAAF's regulations were "discriminatory against certain women".

Semenya fought proposed rules by the IAAF to compel athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD) to lower their testosterone levels if they wanted to compete as women.

On social media, Semenya has stood firm.

It's believed her legal team is reviewing the decision and has 30 days to appeal. This will then be heard by the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

The news stirred emotions on social media, with many taking to Twitter to speak up against discrimination, wish Semenya well and offer support:

