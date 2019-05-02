Stronger, fiercer and ready for battle: Will Caster Semenya appeal court's decision?

Here are five articles on Semenya that you need to read.

The battle

In February the court hearing between Semenya and the IAAF took place. Semenya was fighting a proposal by the athletics body which would compel her to take medication to lower her testosterone levels before she would be allowed to further compete as a female.

The battle between Semenya and the federations dates back to 2009. She had won her first senior championship in Berlin and was forced to undergo gender verification tests before being handed her medal.