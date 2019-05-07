SABC to broadcast 2019 Comrades Marathon

The Comrades Marathon next month will be broadcast on SABC, after all.

Athletics South Africa (ASA) president Aleck Skhosana said his organisation had concluded a deal with the national broadcaster which would see at least three road races being televised — the Comrades, the Cape Town Marathon and the Soweto Marathon.

The two organisations, however, are still negotiating a three-year deal for 2020, 2021 and 2022, which could see the Two Oceans Marathon and the national track and field championships returning to SABC platforms.

Neither were broadcast this year, causing fears that the iconic Comrades event might not be seen by TV viewers.

TV is a major factor in securing sponsorships for events.