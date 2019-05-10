Sport

Caster Semenya told she can compete with men and Mzansi is helluva angry

10 May 2019 - 07:31 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The IAAF has said that athletes with differences in sexual development (DSD), like Caster Semenya, are welcome to enter men's events.
The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) continues to stir controversy after saying recently that athletes with differences in sexual development (DSD), like Caster Semenya, are welcome to enter men's events. This if those athletes decide not to take medication to lower their testosterone levels.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) recently issued a ruling in support of the IAAF, which will see DSD athletes forced to take medication to compete.

The decision has been called discriminatory, which the CAS acknowledged, but said levelled the playing field.

The latest statement from the IAAF has drawn strong reaction on social media, with many again siding with Semenya.

