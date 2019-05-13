Moruti Mthalane was unfazed when the old SA anthem played before his world title defence against Masayuki Kuroda in Tokyo on Monday.

Instead of the strains of Nkosi Sikelel 'iAfrika drifting into the arena‚ the old apartheid-drenched paean‚ the Call of South Africa‚ or Die Stem as it was better known back in the day‚ gatecrashed the auditory senses.

“I wasn’t surprised‚” said Mthalane.

“My mind was on the fight‚ I was ready for anything.”

Mthalane and Kuroda stood toe to toe for most of the 12 rounds‚ with the South producing a strong finish to clinch a unanimous decision and retain his IBF flyweight crown.

“I just found that bizarre‚” Mthalane’s trainer and manager‚ Colin Nathan‚ said of the anthem botch-up.