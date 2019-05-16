F1 in talks with Marrakesh and Kyalami for African race

Formula One wants to go back to Africa, with the Moroccan city of Marrakesh and South Africa’s Kyalami circuit keen to host a race, commercial managing director Sean Bratches said on Thursday.

Rwanda and Nigeria have also expressed interest in fan festivals on their territory.

“It’s a marketplace in which we would like to race,” Bratches said at a Sport Industry Breakfast Club event, two days after Formula One announced the return of the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort in 2020 after a 35-year absence.

Morocco and South Africa have hosted world championship grands prix in the past, Casablanca in 1958 and South Africa in East London in the 1960s and Kyalami 20 times between 1967 and 1993.

“We race on five continents now and the last habitable continent that we don’t race in is Africa,” said Bratches.