Robert Marawa receives major support after being sacked by SuperSport

17 May 2019 - 09:36 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Robert Marawa has been sacked from Super Sport.
Image: Supplied/ Metro FM

Sportscaster Robert Marawa has been thrust to the top of Twitter's trends list as reaction pours in following his announcement that he has been sacked by SuperSport.

"I received a text around 18H50 tonight informing me that I should not bother coming to Studio for Thursday Night Live with Marawa Show on @SuperSportTV," Marawa tweeted.

SuperSport spokesperson Clinton van der Berg confirmed that Marawa had been sacked from the broadcaster, citing restructuring as the reason.

"SuperSport is in the process of an exciting refresh of its local presenter line-up, which includes us not pursuing our contractual relationship with Robert Marawa."

His followers have expressed shock and sadness at the news.

Some even threatened to "cancel" their subscriptions.

Sport
News
Sport
