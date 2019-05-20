Sport

SuperSport mum on Robert Marawa axing, despite growing calls for answers

20 May 2019 - 11:02 By mahlatse mphahele
There are still no answers about why Robert Marawa was booted from SuperSport.
SuperSport has remained steadfast that their long relationship with presenter Robert Marawa has ended, despite incessant pressure from some members of the public to reinstate him.

The broadcasting company parted ways with the popular sportscaster last week in an acrimonious and highly publicised move that has been criticised by fans.

SuperSport's Clinton van der Berg said: "Given that this is essentially a contractual issue, we cannot publicly discuss the matter beyond our original statement, which is as follows: SuperSport is in the process of an exciting refresh of its local presenter line-up, which will be unveiled as part of our new football season campaign."

He said it was a matter of restructuring.

"This restructure includes us not pursuing our contractual relationship with Robert Marawa. Robert was personally advised of our decision earlier this week. We are grateful for his contribution over the years and wish him great success in his future endeavours," said SuperSport.

Some of Marawa's fans publicly displayed placards urging for his return during the Nedbank Cup final, which was won by TS Galaxy over Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Others have threatened to cancel their subscriptions with the broadcasting company and there have been threats on social media that viewers may march to the company’s headquarters in Randburg.

Marawa also received support from politicians like Panyaza Lesufi, who last week tweeted: "Hi @DStv @SuperSportTV are you for real with @robertmarawa? Don't start! #BringBackRobert"

Last week, Marawa shocked his fans when he announced that he was told via text message not to report for duty, less than two hours before the start of his show Thursday Night Live with Marawa.

