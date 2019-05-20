WBO bantamweight champion Zolani "Last Born" Tete is hopeful that he will get a chance to face newly crowned WBA and IBF titlist Naoya "The Monster" Inoue one day.

The 26 year-old Japanese smoked Puerto Rican "Manny" Emmanuel Rodriguez in two rounds‚ dethroning him as the IBF holder‚ in Glasgow‚ Scotland on Saturday.

Naoya‚ who boast 16 knockouts in 18 wins‚ will face WBA Super and WBC Diamond holder Nonito "Filipino Flash" Donaire in the final of the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS).

The overall winner will go home with three belts and the Muhammad Ali Trophy.

The unification fight between Inoue and Rodriguez was the second semi-final of the bantamweight WBSS. Tete pulled out of the first semifinal last month due to a shoulder injury.

He was to meet Donaire on April 27.