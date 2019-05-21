Former F1 champion Niki Lauda dead at 70

Three-times Formula One champion Niki Lauda, regarded as one of the finest racers of all time and who later became a successful airline entrepreneur, has died at 70 after battling declining health.

Austrian Lauda, who was hospitalised in January for about 10 days while suffering from influenza and had a lung transplant last August, died on Monday, his family said in a statement.

"His unique achievements as an athlete and entrepreneur are and will remain unforgettable," the statement, published by Austrian media, said.

"His tireless zest for action, his straightforwardness and his courage remain a role model and a benchmark for all of us, he was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather away from the public, and he will be missed."