SuperSport denies Marawa's 'involvement in exposing sexual harassment' was behind axing
SuperSport has denied allegations that popular sportscaster Robert Marawa was fired over an alleged attempt to expose sexual harassment at the broadcaster.
Marawa shocked sports fans when he announced he had been fired from SuperSport via a text message on May 16.
If @robertmarawa’s contract at SS wasn’t renewed because: 1) He stood up against sexual harassment and 2) Sporting federations are not happy with the way he portrays them publicly ... Then where is @SAEditorsForum to defend press freedom or do sports journalists not count?— Graeme Joffe (@Joffersmyboy) May 19, 2019
Hold up .... so y’all decided a couple of days ago, that @robertmarawa, scheduled to work in a couple of days, is not needed at work anymore?? The very same week?? AND it’s part of “strategy” ??? OK 🤷🏿♂️ pic.twitter.com/Ga9gqwsd6K— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) May 17, 2019
While he did not initially give reasons for his dismissal, Marawa hinted that it had to do with allegations of sexual harassment within the broadcasting channel that he had spoken up about.
SuperSport spokesperson Clinton van der Berg refuted the claims.
“Sexual harassment is, however, completely unrelated to, and played no role whatsoever in, the decision by SuperSport to not pursue a contractual relationship with Robert Marawa,” he said.
On Monday, SowetanLIVE reported that sportscaster Mmaphuti Mashamaite had laid a complaint with SuperSport after she was allegedly sexually harassed by one of her bosses, who she called a “sexual predator”.
According to the report, Mashamaite, a sports presenter for the Multichoice Diski Challenge's Asidlali Games, relocated to Limpopo because she “feared” for her life.
Marawa retweeted tweets that Mashamaite published on Friday.
Van der Berg said he couldn’t confirm whether the channel was investigating any alleged sexual harassment.
“I cannot confirm any sexual harassment claims,” he said, adding that HR "do not publicly divulge such information".
What did I just read? 💔— Mmaphuti Mashamaite (@Miss_Masha23) May 17, 2019
I was painted as a loose goose, a wild child...just to cover for a sexual predator at work. I had three mental breakdowns soon after. I got less bookings. I couldn't talk. I can't talk still.
But I'm tired. Even if I never work in this industry again...
Thank you to everyone who has believed in me. Every ear, eye, tweet, text, call, engagement, bit of advice that has helped grow me as a presenter and sports caster I thank you.— Mmaphuti Mashamaite (@Miss_Masha23) May 17, 2019
I will once again be grilled to get the full story, that's fine. Even if the journey ends here for me.