India's first openly gay athlete wants right to marry her 'soulmate'

Sprinter Dutee Chand - India's first openly gay athlete - says she will fight for the right to marry her "soulmate" days after revealing her sexuality to a deeply conservative country.

The 23-year-old caused shockwaves when she told an English-language daily she was dating a woman from her village in eastern Odisha state. Chand was praised for her courage after Sunday's article but the revelation soured ties with her family.

"They should know that everyone just wants to live happily," Chand told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"People oppose many things in the name of culture and religion ... (but) India is a democratic country and many things change frequently," Chand said.

Dubbed "India's fastest woman" with a national record over 100m, Chand said she found the strength to go public after the Supreme Court scrapped a colonial-era ban on gay sex last September - and after her family threatened to out her.

Now, she wants the right to marry her partner in a country where same-sex marriage is illegal and homophobia is rife.

"I am confident we will also be legally allowed to marry. I will appeal and seek permission," she said at her small two-bedroom home in Odisha's capital city of Bhubaneswar.

Gay sex is considered taboo by many in India, and while it no longer carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison, rights such as gay marriage are likely to prove elusive.