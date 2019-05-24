Team Entsika athlete Siya Mqambeli isn’t one of the more famous runners from the stable.

However‚ he is confident that the work he’s put in at the Buffs Marathon and the Legends Marathon in the past year will pay off for him in next month’s Comrades Marathon.

In both races he finished third and while they’re not as challenging as the up-run he’ll have to confront on June 9‚ the fact he did well in both races makes him feel he’s ready to rumble in two weeks’ time.

In the Buffs Marathon‚ he ran a time of 2.26.28 while he ran 4.12.12 in the Legends Marathon.

Mqambeli was in Dullstroom with his teammates where they were in week six of their eight-week preparation camp for the up-run‚ which will be run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg.

The 36-year-old from Mount Frere promised fireworks and a surprise for the Comrades Marathon.

“I’ll bring a few fireworks and I’ll surprise at the Comrades Marathon. I’m quite confident about that because in the marathons I took part in‚ I ran with the top guys‚” Mqambeli said.

“For example‚ in the Legends Marathon‚ all the top guys were there. I know the pace can be very tough but I’m also tough.

“Some of the guys I ran with were gold medallists so that gives me a lot of confidence. We’ve seen guys who have done well who have had to settle for second behind unheralded guys. David Gatebe is an example.”

With the Buffs (42.1km) and the Legends (68km) being over different distances and with different demands‚ Mqambeli feels the Eastern Cape-based races have given a different preparation edge.

Mike Fokoroni and Joseph Mphuthi‚ seasoned Comrades Marathon competitors‚ were ahead of him in the Legends Marathon.