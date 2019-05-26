Sport

Lewis Hamilton wins Monaco Grand Prix in race worthy of Niki Lauda

26 May 2019 - 17:12 By Reuters
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the Monaco Grand Prix on May 26 2019.
Image: Formula One/Twitter

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Monaco Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday, nursing his car's worn tyres to the finish in a nail-biting victory worthy of the team's late non-executive chairman Niki Lauda.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was runner-up, ending Mercedes's run of five successive one-two finishes, with Hamilton's team mate Valtteri Bottas third.

Max Verstappen crossed the finish line second for Red Bull but dropped to fourth due to a five-second penalty imposed for an earlier unsafe release and collision with Bottas in the pitlane. 

