Sport

Petra Kvitova withdraws from French Open, hopeful for Wimbledon

27 May 2019 - 13:24 By Reuters
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova in action.
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova in action.
Image: REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

Petra Kvitova withdrew from the French Open before her first round match on Monday due to an injury to her forearm but the Czech is hopeful she will be able to compete at Wimbledon.

"I'm so disappointed to have to announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros," the sixth seed said on Twitter before her match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea.

"I've had pain in my left forearm for a few weeks and last night an MRI confirmed a grade two tear which could unfortunately could get a lot worse if I play today," added the left hander.

"They said for now two to three weeks off, which means no tennis, of course, because it's my left forearm. I'm gonna do some fitness and everything what I can do and to kind of prepare my body for the tennis on the grass then.

Kerber crashes to Russian teen at Roland Garros as Federer returns

German fifth seed and reigning Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber saw her hopes of a career Grand Slam ended by Russian teenager Anastasia Potapova ...
Sport
23 hours ago

The Nick Kyrgios one-man circus rolls into Paris for French Open

With two completed matches on clay, a petulant tournament default in Rome and character assassinations of some of the game's leading players, Nick ...
Sport
4 days ago

"Of course that I'm staying positive for the grass season."

Wimbledon runs from July 1-14.

The Czech player has been replaced in the draw by lucky loser Kaja Juvan of Slovenia.

Kvitova, a semi-finalist in Paris in 2012, made a strong start to the clay court season by winning the title in Stuttgart and reaching the quarter-finals in Madrid.

A left calf injury in the third round at Rome affected her momentum heading into Roland Garros, the venue of her return to tennis in 2017 following a knife attack.

Most read

  1. TS Galaxy player dies in car accident Soccer
  2. 'I can turn Kaizer Chiefs into champions,' says coach Kgoloko Thobejane Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs admit 2018-19 was ‘unacceptable’ and promise action Soccer
  4. Ten-man South Africa went down to Argentina in World Cup opener Soccer
  5. Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe speaks his mind on players and money Soccer

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in

Related articles

  1. Don't count out Serena Williams at the French Open Sport
  2. Novak Djokovic stands on the brink of history at French Open Sport
  3. Naomi Osaka, Roger Federer hope to be fit for Roland Garros Sport
X