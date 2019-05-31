The Global Boxing Stars (GBS) team of Scott Patrick Farrell have signed hot Namibian boxing prospect Lukas “Desert Storm” Sakaria‚ managing director Immanuel Paulus has confirmed.

Paulus‚ who is in charge of the Namibia-based AC Boxing management‚ said the WBO Africa featherweight champion will be co-managed by himself and Farrell‚ whose company is based in Botswana.

Sakaria – undefeated in 22 fights with 15 knockouts – will make his debut in Gaborone‚ Botswana in the coming future. The date and the name of the opponents‚ Paulus said‚ will be confirmed in due course.

The Namibian is fresh from a knockout win over Ndodana Ncube in Zimbabwe on May 10.

He is quoted as saying that it is a great honour to seal the deal with GBS and is looking forward to making his debut as their charge very soon.

“It will be great to fight near home and I hope to please the crowd in Gaborone. What is also very encouraging is the way Scott‚ Immanuel and Knowledge Ipinge all respect each other’s skills and work together as a team‚ something you don’t often see in boxing‚” he said.

“It is a great chemistry and there is a very positive vibe throughout the whole team. I have been quiet the last 12 months‚ but that will all change soon. My power and presence will be felt on the global boxing scene and no one will stand in the way of my destiny.”

Paulus said: “It’s a great honour to be working with Scott and Global Boxing Stars. I have worked with him and I know what he is capable of.

“Scott said he was impressed with my hustle and passion to represent African boxers to their full potential‚ which led to this partnership. Together we are a family‚ a true winning team that cares for our fighters and everyone who works with us.”

Farrell is quoted saying: “It is my vision to bring the beautiful country of Botswana to the world through boxing. My goal is to host great world-class events‚ attract more tourism‚ and create jobs and investment by developing a world class sports media property right here in Botswana.

“To add further value‚ my long-term vision is to find and develop the first world boxing champion from the excellent pool of raw talent here in Botswana.

“Africa has great talent and both Immanuel Paulus and I are going to bring them to the world of professional boxing‚ by creating world champions that will dominate the sport.”

Farrell has worked and co-promoted a successful show with the only eight-division legend of boxing Manny Pacquiao‚ and has built a strong network in the USA.

He also works closely with Pacquiao’s matchmaker‚ Sean Gibbons‚ who has matched the legendary Filipino with American Keith Thurman.

Their fight – Pacquiao’s second defence of the WBA Super welterweight belt – will take place on July 20 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.